March 28, 1958 - July 18, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Sue M. Schmaling, age 61, of Delavan where she resided her whole life, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in Delavan. She was born on March 28, 1958 to Charles and Janet (Gray) Schmaling. She was a graduate of Lakeland School in 1976. Sue worked at Sperinos in Elkhorn for 22 years, and was a dietician at Vintage on the Ponds for 14 years. She was involved with many organizations, including the Legion Auxiliary since 1986, 4-H Exhibitor for 10 years, and Meals on Wheels for 20 years. Sue was also a longtime bowler, card and bingo player, Packers fan, and involved with antiques at the fair. She was a lifelong member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan.

Sue is survived by her mother, Janet, of Delavan; a sister, Nancy (Tom) Mekelburg, of Bedias, TX; two brothers, Ron Schmaling, of Bloomfield, IA, and Terry (Cindy) Schmaling, of Delavan; nieces and nephews: Ben (JaLynne) Schmaling, of Prescott, IA, Ethan Schmaling, of Ames, IA, Brittany (Gary) Wallerus, of Lakeville, MN, Blake Schmaling, of Las Vegas, and Emily Mekelburg, of College Station, TX; great nephews, Grayson and Charles; and her best friend, Molly. Sue is preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan and an hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Beloit Regional Hospice or to Sue's family for a later memorial designation. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com