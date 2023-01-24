July 7, 1963 - December 29, 2022

Delavan, WI - Sue I. Ross, age 59, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. She was born in Delavan on July 7, 1963 to Halsey and Mary (Angus) Smith. Sue raised dozens of children at her daycare, and spent the last twenty years being the friendliest face at Delavan's Piggly Wiggly. Sue loved reading, tilt-a-whirls, and sending her boys to deliver plates of Christmas cookies to half the city. She never met a child, pet, or elder she wouldn't adopt as her own family.

