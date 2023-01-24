Delavan, WI - Sue I. Ross, age 59, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. She was born in Delavan on July 7, 1963 to Halsey and Mary (Angus) Smith. Sue raised dozens of children at her daycare, and spent the last twenty years being the friendliest face at Delavan's Piggly Wiggly. Sue loved reading, tilt-a-whirls, and sending her boys to deliver plates of Christmas cookies to half the city. She never met a child, pet, or elder she wouldn't adopt as her own family.
Sue is survived by her husband, John; children, Jason (Shanna) Sanders of Janesville, Bradley (Amy) Sanders of Madison, Benjamin Ross of Delavan, and Jacob (Lindsey) Ross of Darien, as well as many grandchildren she loved to spoil. She also leaves behind her sister Wendy (Jim) Jennings of Florida, and their children, as well as a shocking number of people who grew up calling her "Ma." Sue is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home, with a luncheon at the American Legion Hall in Delavan at noon, after the services. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
