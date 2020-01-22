March 26, 1952 - January 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Sue E. Sathre, age 67, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey on March 26, 1952, the daughter of Ralph and Frances (Thomas) Blackwell. She moved to Janesville in her early teens where she met the love of her life. Sue married Charles Sathre on November 18, 1972, at First Lutheran Church. She was a licensed dog groomer, and retired after 45 years of working at a job she loved. She was an avid animal lover, and helped nurse many strays back to life that her children brought her. Sue was rarely seen without her beloved yorkies, and would be seen pushing them in their stroller along the docks at various marinas. Sue loved to be on the boat that her and her husband owned, and shared that passion with her children and many boating friends. Sue loved an adventure, as long as it didn't involve getting on a plane or in waves greater than 6" ripples! One of Sue's proudest moments was completing the Great Loop with Chuck in 2017 after a full year at sea. It is a 5,000+ mile water circumnavigation of the eastern half of the United States. They had many harrowing and challenging moments on this trip, and much to everyone's disbelief, she pulled up her bootstraps and weathered the storms and came out a stronger woman! Sue was also a premier party planner, and everything was perfected down to the minute detail.

Sue is survived by her husband, Chuck; two children, Brandon Sathre and Brianne (Joe) Moore; grandson, Lakeland; siblings, Howard (LeiLani) Blackwell and Bruce (Liz) Blackwell; uncle, Richard (Mildred) Blackwell; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Luke Sathre; son-in-law, Billy Smith; and grandmother, Ruth Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER; with a time of prayer at 4 p.m. Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to send a special thank you to Mark and Deb Furlano, for all of their help during this difficult time, and for going above and beyond as both family and friends.