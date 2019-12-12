December 23, 1947 - December 7, 2019

Prairie Grove, AR -- Sue E. Hesgard, 71, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 23, 1947 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Stanley and Dorothy Jorgensen Hanson. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and making crafts with her grandkids. She loved to cook and bake. Sue was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. She belonged to the "Hatitude Honies" Red Hatters. Sue graduated from Janesville High School in 1966. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Janesville, Wisconsin. In Arkansas, she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry Hesgard; two children, Brad Hesgard and wife, Melissa of West Fork, Arkansas and Amy Abraham and husband, Johnny of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren: Jordan Harper and husband, Brad, Baylee Hesgard, Gabrielle Montgomery and husband, Wyatt of Conway, Brady Hesgard, Morgan Wunder, Layton Hesgard, Dane Wunder and Louden Hesgard; 1 great-grandson, Noah Harper; 2 sisters, Lynn Jeske and Cheryl Champlin; 2 sisters-in-law, Linda Brink and Debbie Braun; 1 brother-in-law, Rick Hesgard; several nieces and nephews; and extended family, two additional sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Dorothy Hanson; her stepfather, Jim Nicks; and mother-in-law, Viola Bartz.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Beard's Chapel with Pastors Charles Huebner and David Holmes officiating. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com or Washington Regional Hospice, 325 E. Longview St, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at North Hills Life Care & Rehab and Washington Regional Hospice.