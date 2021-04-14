January 26, 1952 - April 8, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sue Ann Rinden, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at home. She was born in Stoughton on January 26, 1952, the daughter of LeRoy and Ruth (Hoel) Rinden. Sue retired from Lemans in 2016. She was a loving and devoted mother to her 5 children and to many furry babies as well.
Sue is survived by her 5 children: Jennifer (Darin) Coughlin, Michael Coughlin, Sheri Coughlin, Christopher Coughlin, and Eric (Amy) Eccles; 7 grandchildren: Harmony, Samantha, Ashley, Austin, Christopher, William, and Madison; siblings, Kathleen (John) Mahaney and James (Susan) Rinden; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family, friends, and furry animals. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com