January 21, 1953 - April 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Sue Ann Wilson, age 68, passed on to Eternal Life on April 7, 2021, at home, just as the spring daffodils in her garden were in full flower. Sue was born on Jan. 21, 1953 in Miller, South Dakota to Lewis and Nova Borkhuis. She was raised a farm girl on her family wheat farm east of Miller in the mixed grass prairie region, which she loved. She graduated from Miller High School, and from the South Dakota State University in 1975, where she studied Nursing. She married Eric "Rick" Wilson at the Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, FL on March 22, 1980, and they were blessed with two sons, Christopher and Michael, who were the joy of her life.
Sue was a wife, a mother, a Naval Officer, a nurse, a volunteer, a seamstress extraordinaire and a Christian.
After college, she was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, and served at Naval hospitals in Beauford, SC, Jacksonville, FL and San Diego, CA. She left the service after the birth of her first son. In total, she worked as a nurse for 32 years, the last 18 of which were with the Mercy Health System in Janesville. Over her life, she provided care and comfort to thousands.
After Rick retired from the Navy, they moved to their country dream home near Edgerton, WI, where they raised their sons and where Sue was able to indulge in her passion for gardening. She loved nature, birdwatching, and sewing. She sewed over 2,000 custom patient gowns for Agrace Hospice Care. As a testament to the generosity of her spirit, Sue maintained life-long relationships with people she knew, even since grade-school.
In retirement, Sue spent many years volunteering for a number of organizations, most notably Special Olympics, Agrace Hospice and Meals on Wheels. She was a long-time member of the Busseyville Community Church and served for many years as church secretary.
Sue and Rick shared a wonderful life of unconditional love for each other.
Sue is survived by her husband, Eric; 2 sons; Christopher Wilson of Janesville, WI and Michael (fiancée, Megan Mundt) Wilson of Madison, WI; 2 brothers; Dale (Liz) Borkhuis of Lilburn, GA and John (Ken Gildin) Borkhuis of Los Angeles, CA; and many nieces, nephews and her treasured Wilson in-laws.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Gary Shields officiating. Burial will follow at the Albion Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials may be made in Sue's name to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville 53546 or Busseyville Community Church, N1519 Church St, Edgerton 53534. For on-line condolences and memories: www.apfelfuneral.com
"Sue will be cremated wearing one of the last gowns she sewed for Agrace Hospice".