Sue Alice Brigham

February 1, 2021
Evansville, WI - Sue Brigham, 82, of Evansville, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after a brief illness. Sue was born on September 6, 1938 in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of John and Betty Anderson. She moved to Evansville with her family after World War II and graduated from Evansville High School in 1956. Sue married Ron Brigham on October 18, 1958 and settled in Evansville.
After working for the State of Wisconsin for a few years, Sue began working at Baker Manufacturing in 1968, working until her retirement in 2008. Sue was known as a loving and committed mother and wife, becoming a tireless caregiver and advocate for Ron through his illness with multiple sclerosis. Despite the care he required, she rarely missed a sporting, musical or school event for her kids or grandkids.
Sue is survived by her children Derek (Nancy Bogue) of Madison and Amy Brigham of Janesville, her sister Jane Luxem (Henry) of Fitchburg, sister-in-law Margaret Brigham of Evansville, grandchildren Nadia Vogt (Josh) of Mequon, Jackson Brigham (Larissa) of Westmont, IL, Christopher Brigham (Rachel) of Evansville, Zoe Brigham of Madison and Marta Brigham of Madison. Sue is also survived by three great grandchildren Cameron, Layla and Olivia along with very special cousins Kathryn Robinson and Barb Lawrenz of Evansville, John Anderson of Oshkosh, Ruth Ann Libby of New Braunfels, Texas and Cheerie Cregan of Freeport, IL. Sue will be missed by her nephew and nieces and her "Mill Creek buddy" Marie Gallman. Sue was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at St Mary's Hospital and Carla with Brightstar Nursing for their caring support along with a very special thanks to her long-time caregiver, Cheryl Northcutt, and Cousin Kathryn for her daily visits with Sue over the years. The family would also like to thank the Rock County Council on Aging for all of the great services provided to local seniors. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
The family will hold a private memorial followed by an in person get together when COVID restrictions are lifted. Donations can be made in Sue's memory to AWARE Evansville.
"Our world is much smaller without you Mom. We will miss your sweet "hellos" and treasure our time loving you."