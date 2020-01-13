December 31, 1939 - January 10, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Stuart Charles Wulf, 80, of Elkhorn, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 10, 2020. Stu was born December 31, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late LeRoy & Katheryn Wulf. On May 21, 1965, Stu was united in marriage in Chicago to his beloved wife, Linda Zank, of Neillsville, Wisconsin. They lived in Chicago for four years before moving and building their home in Elkhorn. Stu served in the National Guard for 6 years. He worked at Enamel Steel & Sign Company in Chicago from the time he was 18 until he moved to Elkhorn in May 1969. He then worked as an assembler at A.O. Smith in Elkhorn for 15 years. Stu was then employed with the Elkhorn Area School District as a custodian for 15 years, retiring in 2001. Stu had several hobbies and interests. He enjoyed anything to do with history, and also loved to read. Stu was a talented artist and enjoyed painting on canvas and was able to share his work with family and friends. He was also a jack of all trades and loved the challenge of figuring out how to fix anything. He enjoyed restoring Triumph motorcycles, working on cars and carpentry. He loved to ride his bicycle, spending time with his grandkids, taking walks and even jogging from time to time. Stu had such a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by so many. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. Stu was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Linda, his two children, Lori (Ken) Reynolds of Elkhorn and Randi (Nikki) Wulf of Elkhorn; his four grandchildren, Brent and Jenell Reynolds; Shannon and Megan Wulf; his brother, Wayne (Lynda) Wulf of Elkhorn and many nieces and nephews. Stu was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George.

A gathering of family and friends to Celebrate Stu's life will take place Saturday January 18, 2020 from 12:00 (Noon) PM to 4:00 PM at Evergreen Country Club N6246 Hwy 12 Elkhorn, WI. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.