December 14, 2020
Kernersville, NC - Stewart (Stu) Peterson, 82, passed away on December 14, 2020, at his home in Kernersville, NC. He was the husband of Donna Davis Peterson. Born in Rockford, IL, he was the son of Norman and Doris Peterson. He served 4 years in the United States Navy. He owned and operated Peterson's Service Station in Walworth, WI for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dog CeCe, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of 63 years; 3 children: Stewart Jr/Skee (Terri)Peterson, Debbie Peterson Garcia (predeceased by Emil), Stacey (Sarah) Peterson; 5 grandchildren: Jason (Kay-Mary), Michael (Trina), Eric, Emily (Zach), Scott; and 3 great-grandchildren: Foster, John and Luke.