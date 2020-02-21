Steven "Steve" Smith

July 4, 1963 - February 19, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Steven "Steve" A. Smith, 56, of Janesville died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was born July 4, 1963 in Janesville to the late Allen "Snuffy" and Mary Smith. Steve's true enjoyment was his family, and being able to watch all his children's activities.

Steve is survived by his wife of almost 26 years Becky Smith; his 3 children: Tanner Smith, Paige Smith, and Ty Smith; his brother Brad (LaShell Rothfelder) Smith; nephew Brandon (Melissa) Smith and their children; niece Mary; nephew Gunnar; uncles & aunts: Dennis (Ruth) Smith, Betty (Gary) Stubbendick, and Jerry (Arlene) Bier; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Snuffy and Mary Smith.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. A gathering will continue on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave, Janesville.

We wish to truly appreciate everyone, including all the family and friends & Mercy ICU nurses who have helped us through this most difficult time.