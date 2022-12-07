Steven Robert Kurtz

Charleston, SC - Steven R. Kurtz, age 70, of Charleston, SC, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born in Elkhorn, WI on July 12, 1952, the oldest son of Robert (Bob) and Constance (Connie) Kurtz.
He graduated in 1970 from Parker High School in Janesville, WI. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy for four years. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He spent his career in sales, the majority of which was in the automobile industry. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He took pleasure in following their adventures and activities. He also loved to cheer on his Wisconsin sports teams, spending time at the beach and being in or on the water.
Steven is survived by his three children: Jennifer Huml of Janesville, WI, Robert Kurtz of Charleston, SC, and John (Victoria) Kurtz of Mount Pleasant, SC; four grandchildren: Jack, Kate and Liz Huml, Leddie Kurtz; siblings: Gail (Tom) Wolfe, Jeff (Kristie) Kurtz, Spencer (Joanne) Kurtz; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tony Huml.
Palmetto Cremation Society is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in Steven's name to Home for our Troops at www.hfotusa.org
