July 23, 1961 - August 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Steven Robert Consigny, age 58, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home. He was born in Milwaukee on July 23, 1961, the son of Robert and Patricia (Brazelton) Consigny. Steve graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1980 and earned his Bachelor Degree in Business from UW Whitewater in 1989. For the last 29 years, he worked for Certified Parts Corporation in Janesville, and has served as the company President for the last two decades. His coworkers considered Steve to be a genuine and down to earth person. He was always there to offer a helping hand, and treated everyone at work with integrity and respect. Steve was a huge racing fan, he enjoyed finance and the stock market, and his nieces and nephews fondly referred to Steve as their "fun uncle". He always had a trick or a unique toy to entertain them with.

Steve is survived by his siblings: Jenny (Kevin) McMullen of Janesville, Dan (Barb Huie) Consigny, and Amy (Mike) Eckert; nieces and nephews: Will (Alyssa) McMullen, Anna McMullen, Brad Consigny, Tim Consigny, Emily Eckert, Bryce Eckert, and Charlie Eckert; uncle, Frank (MaryAnn) Brazelton; his best friend, Jay (Patti) Larson; and his entire work family. He is predeceased by his parents; and sister in-law, Ellen Consigny.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Janesville; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Lutheran Church Foundation. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com