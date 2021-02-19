Steven J. "Sully" Sullivan

July 9, 1964 - February 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE----Steven "Steve" "Sully" J. Sullivan, age 56, of Janesville, died on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on July 9, 1964, the son of Gerald and Julie (Kilmer) Sullivan. He was a 1982 graduate of Craig High School. He married Sandra "Sandy" M. Kakuske on July 25, 1988, in Portage. She preceded him in death on December 19, 2009. Steve was lucky to find love again marrying Maureen K. Steed on August 2, 2014. He owned and operated Sullivan Signs. Steve was a wonderful husband and a very chill step-dad. He loved his Harley's, the Green Bay Packers and his beloved dogs. He always had a bad joke!! He enjoyed golfing in the Riverside Men's Golf League, cooking and grilling out always with his best friend Duggie. If Legends was likened to Cheers, Steve "Sully" was its Norm...everyone knew his name. His wonderfully large personality was equaled by his outside voice and laugh, you always knew Sully was in the room. He was a big softy, wrapped in a hard candy crust, didn't take much to break that and see the guy he was!
Steve is survived by his wife, Maureen; 2 step-sons; Arya and Darian; mother, Julie Sullivan of Milton; 2 brothers; Dan (Janie) Sullivan of Janesville and Mike Sullivan of Cross Plains; nieces and nephews: Abby, Autum, Erin and Sean; his beloved dog, Bella; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; and 1st wife, Sandy.
A Celebration of Steve's Life may take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in Steve's name to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville WI, 53548. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line memories and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com