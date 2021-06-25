August 23, 1960 - June 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Steven J. Nunn, age 60, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on August 23, 1960, the son of Edward and Joanie (West) Nunn. He married the love of his life, Mary Fisher on May 7, 2011 after being best friends since they were 13 years old. Steve was a former member of the Army National Guard. He worked as a welder for Taylor Freezer for 22 years until retiring in 2010 due to health issues.
Steve was a selfless, caring, loving person and always worried about everyone but himself. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family, who were very dear to his heart. He enjoyed playing cards, poker and he also loved playing in pool leagues and bowling. In the late 70's and 80's he was foosball champion. Steve and Mary spent many excursions going to the Dells and the Casino.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Mary; parents, Ed (Gloria) Nunn and Joanie Harris; 4 children: Rick Walberg, Linzee Nunn, Shanon (Baltazar) Caballero and Trevor Phillippe; 7 grandchildren: Logan, Diego, Liliana, Josie, August, Julian and Kias; great grandchildren: Lola, Armani and soon to be, Lorenzo Steven to honor great grandpa; 8 siblings: Vicki (Walt), Mike (Jackie), Joe (Jenny), Brian (Starr), Amy Jo (Mitch), Lori (Craig), Sally and Jonah; and best friend, Ben Kubisiak, brothers and sisters-in-law: Phyllis Schemehorn, Peggy (Roger) Nelson, David Fisher, Jim (Mary) Fisher. Steve was further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Patti, whom he shared a close bond with. Steve's grand dog Louis who he loved dearly. He was also preceded by his grandparents and many cousins. Steve will be remembered by his grandchildren as their hero. Steve was looked up to by his younger siblings as a life mentor. They owe their parenting abilities to having him as an excellent example of love patience and understanding.
A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH with Rev. Tim Bales officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church.