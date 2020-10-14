Steven J. Craig

February 9, 1948 - October 3, 2020
Janesville, WI - Janesville,WI Steven Jon Craig, age 72, of Janesville, died following complications from the Covid-19 virus. He was born on February 9, 1948, at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Everard & Marie (Sabotka) Craig.
Steven was a 1966 graduate of Whitewater High School. He then attended UW-Whitewater, before being drafted into the Army. He served his country, honorably, in Korea, during the Vietnam conflict. Upon his return to the state's, he joined the UAW and worked 36 years, as a paint coordinator, for General Motors.
Steven was a very talented painter and wood craftsman. He made so many seasonal decorations and always gave them to his family, as gifts. We will treasure them for the rest of our lives and pass them on to the grandchildren.
Steven loved his golfing and was able to enjoy it fully after he retired. He golfed in three leagues at Janesville Riverside and Blackhawk golf courses. He was an avid fan of the Packers and the Badgers.
Steven is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary of 30 years; his two loving daughters, Lori (Craig) Rosia of Germantown, MD, and Karen (Jeremy) Enke of Rockford, IL; his five grandchildren: Morgan, Ryan, & Dylan Rosia, and Sydney & Marissa Enke; Steve's loving sister, Sue (Paul) Warner; his nieces, Julie (Jeremy) Nuttall,
Carrie (Pat) Kopischkie, and Kris (Aaron) Feggestad.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Peter.
Steven was an exceptionally, fine man. We will all miss him so very much, but we must all persevere through these trying times and be so very grateful to have had him in our lives.
A special Thank You to Dr. Wistrom (ER) & Ashley (ER nurse), at Mercy Hospital and to all of the doctors and nurses there, who are working tirelessly trying to save the lives of Covid patients everyday. Thank You, Lisa, for staying with Steven, until he was gone. There aren't words to express the gratitude we feel.
Private family services were held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.