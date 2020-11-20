May 30, 1954 - November 16, 2020
Janesville, WI - Steven E. Evenson, age 66, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 30, 1954 in Janesville; the son of Erwin and Lois (Jeglum) Evenson. 24 years ago, Steven married his best friend and love of his life, Roxanne (Olson) Evenson in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked for many years as a computer programmer and a supervisor for Gilman Morris, and enjoyed spending his free time with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Roxy; his father, Erwin; children: Isacc C. (Danielle Smith) Evenson, Sarah E. (Corey Hill) Evenson, and Brian Evenson; grandson, Orion Hill; and sister, Cathy (Jim) Jennings. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Evenson.
Per Steven's request, no services are being held at this time.