May 30, 1954 - November 16, 2020
Janesville, WI - Steven E. Evenson, age 66, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 30, 1954 in Janesville, the son of Erwin and Lois (Jeglum) Evenson. 24 years ago, Steve married his best friend and love of his life, Roxanne (Olson) Evenson, in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for many years as a computer programmer and a supervisor for Gilman Engineering in Janesville and Fairbanks Morris in Beloit, where he met many lifelong friends.
Steve was a lover of the water, who loved the beach music of Jimmy Buffet, and who travelled to Jamaica, Martinique and to Mexico multiple times to enjoy the beaches and beautiful weather. He enjoyed fishing as well, and shared many good memories fishing with his children when they were young. Anyone who knew Steve would also have undoubtedly known of his love for Honda Motorcycles that he enjoyed taking for long rides in the countryside with his wife, as well as his affinity for wood working, and his undying love for Wisconsin sports: The Brewers, The Bucks and above all, his beloved Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Roxy; his father, Erwin; children: Isaac C. (Danielle Smith) Evenson, Sarah E. (Corey Hill) Evenson, and Brian S. Evenson; grandson, Orion Hill; and sister, Cathy (Jim) Jennings. Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Evenson.
Per Steven's request, no services are being held at this time. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com