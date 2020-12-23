October 16, 1970 - December 12, 2020
Otsego, MN - Steven Charles Krumenauer, age 50 of Otsego, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born October 16, 1970 in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Jill (McCartie) Krumenauer and Tom Dorsey.
Krummie graduated from Milton Senior High in Milton, WI in 1989. He furthered his education at UW-Stout, where he met the love of his life, Carmen. Steve worked 25 years in the healthcare industry.
On September 21, 1996 Steven Krumenauer and Carmen Gaikowski were united in marriage. The two were blessed with three children.
Family and friends were very important to Steve, he devoted his life to his wife and children. Steve was a true family man and was always extremely proud of his children. Making Christmas special for his family, and keeping traditions, was a great joy to Steve. He also had a huge passion for sports, being involved in his children' soccer, and was a dedicated Cowboys and Badgers fan. Steve connected with everyone he met and made a positive impact in so many people's lives. He was a caring and humble man, with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all!
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jill Krumenauer.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Krumenauer; children, Alex, Jake and Carlie; sister, Julie Mlsna-McKernan (Darren McKernan); nieces and nephews, Nicole, Jordan, Jonathan, Isaiah, Ragen, Bode, James, Jack, Oakley; parents-in-law, Jim and Colleen Gaikowski; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Tiffany) Gaikowski; and many special family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael with Father Brian Park as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Steve's service may be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.co