Steven Charles "Chatter" Cleaveland

May 19, 1951 - February 2, 2023
Evansville, WI - Steven C. "Chatter" Cleaveland, age 71, of Evansville, passed away on February 2, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville after a courageous battle with cancer.
May 19, 1951 - February 2, 2023
Evansville, WI - Steven C. "Chatter" Cleaveland, age 71, of Evansville, passed away on February 2, 2023, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on May 19, 1951, in Monroe, WI, the son of Charles and Berneice (Erickson) Cleaveland. He graduated from Albany High School in 1969. Steve worked for Varco Pruden/BlueScope Steel for over 40 years and was proud to be a steel worker.
Steve led a simple and frugal life and saved every penny he earned. He loved classic cars, watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. He also liked working in his yard. Steve was an avid reader. He read the newspaper every day and kept his Bible at the kitchen table.
Steve's greatest love of all was his four daughters, Jody, Jamie, Janelle and Kaleigh. He also loved his 2 grandchildren, Kaleb and Chloe and looked forward to seeing them on holidays. Steve's house was filled with pictures of his children and grandchildren on every wall, in every corner and on every shelf. Although they all lived in 4 different states, by looking at their pictures, he felt close to them. He looked forward to vacations in AZ, and trips to see his girls in IA. In Steve's last hours his loving family stood by his bedside.
Steve is survived by his four daughters: Jody (Dan) Baldwin, of Mesa, AZ, Jamie Cleaveland (fiancé Jameson Ewoldt) of Clinton, IA, Captain Janelle Cleaveland of Madison, IN and Kaleigh (Matthew) Warren of DeForest,WI; grandchildren, Kaleb Luckritz and Chloe Luckritz of Clinton, IA; brothers, Dennis Cleaveland of Monroe, WI, Richard (Laura) Cleaveland of Juda, WI; sister, Nancy Caraway of Evansville, WI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Berneice Cleaveland, sister-in-law, LaVonne Cleaveland, grandchildren, MiKayla and Parrish Cleaveland.
Funeral services will be held on, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home with Captain Janelle Cleaveland officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of services. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albany, WI. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation, in Steve's name to your favorite charity. For on-line condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.