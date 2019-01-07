August 19, 1946 - January 4, 2019
Elkhorn, WI -- Steven Charles Burgess, 72, of Elkhorn, WI, died Friday, January 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Janesville, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was the son of the late James and Gladys (Gaul) Burgess. He graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1964. Steve received multiple letters in FFA, track, wrestling, football, and was captain of the football team. There he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Wolf. They were united in marriage on June 17, 1967, at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Elkhorn, where Steve had been baptized and served as an acolyte. Steve was a salesman for Wickes Lumber Company, which became ProBuild Supply, for over 48 years, retiring in 2012. He was recognized as a leader in the industry, and received numerous awards for his outstanding work. Steve was one of the founding members of the Lakeland Builder's Association in 1979. Steve enjoyed building bird houses, and working on a variety of other woodworking projects on the family farm in Dousman, WI. He and Carol enjoyed spending time in the winter at their condo in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Steve was family-focused; always putting others before himself. He was a devoted husband, caring father and a loving papa who will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and anyone who was blessed to have known him.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol; his son, Christon "Chris" (Gretchen) Burgess of Whitewater, WI; his beloved grandchildren, Mason and Madison Burgess; his brother, Howard (Judy) Burgess of Elkhorn; and his sister, Susan (Wayne) Smith of Friendship, WI; six nieces and nephews: Jill Anderson of Elkhorn, Day (John) Fandrich of Monroe, WI, Jason (Hasha) Acerbi of Humble, TX, Jody (Heidi) Smith of Kenosha, WI and Ryan Smith of Bristol, WI; six great-nieces and nephews: Katelyn, Nicholas, Haley, Jayden, Macie and Beckett; and by a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, 13 South Church Street, Elkhorn, WI, Father Andrew Hanyzewski officiating, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Summit Cemetery in Summit, WI. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday January 11, 2019 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Mason and Madison meant the world to their Papa; therefore, as per Steve's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mason's and Madison's college funds. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
