Steven B. Lund

September 29, 1960 - October 8, 2018
Brodhead, WI -- Steven K. Lund, 58, of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018, at UW Hospital Madison. Steve was born on September 29, 1960 in Monroe, WI, the son of Kenneth and Judith (Ballmer) Lund. He was a 1978 graduate of Parkview High School. Steve farmed his entire life, and acquired a piece of his family property in 1990, running his dairy and crop operation since then. Farming was his life, and he enjoyed his cattle and driving around talking to his neighbors and friends. Steve was a helper, and took pleasure in assisting those in need. He was a man of many nicknames including: "Steven", "Steve", "Harry" and even "Harrietta" (by his niece). He was heavily involved in FFA and 4-H, and enjoyed showing his Holsteins at many fairs. Harry was a generous, helpful, and hardworking man who will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Lund; siblings, Gregory (Lynne) Lund, and Luann (Michael) Varilek; three nieces: Jenna Lund, Stephanie Varilek, and Sarah Verilek; nephew, Bo Lund, all of Brodhead; friend, Carol Lofthus. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Orfordville Lutheran Church, with Rev. Andy Twitten presiding. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
