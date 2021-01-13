November 23, 1965 - January 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Steven A. Teubert age 55, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2021. He was born in Edgerton, Wisconsin on November 23, 1965. The son of Donald and Sherry (Ebert). He was an avid lover of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Steven played baseball, basketball and football in high school and was inducted into the Edgerton Athletic Hall of Fame.
Steven is survived by his wife, Jodi (Rhodes) Teubert, sons: Brett (Ellie Dickhut), Cody and Justin Teubert, mother, Sherry Teubert; brother, Roger (Laurie) Teubert; uncles: Richard Scott, Al and Pat Ebert; niece, Erika Teubert, and nephew, Tyler Teubert.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; aunt, Beverly (Ebert) Scott and his grandparents.
He was loved by so many people young and old. His step grandsons loved him so much and enjoyed him teaching them about playing football and basketball. It was the one thing they looked forward to when "Grandpa" came over. He was one of a kind. We love you and will miss you forever.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 12 noon until 2 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home in Janesville, Wisconsin. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com