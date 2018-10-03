May 27, 1954 - September 30, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- A valiant fight against cancer came to an end for Steven A. Meissner, 64, at his home on Sunday September 30, 2018. Steve was born to Arthur and Maxine (Clay) Meissner on May 27, 1954. Upon graduating from Milton High School in 1973, he began his 22 years of service in the U.S. Army. He became an expert in operating heavy duty equipment, specializing on bull dozers. While serving in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, he was awarded a Bronze Star. After retiring in 1995, Steve worked as a custodian in Colorado, and later in Evansville, WI. Upon his return to Wisconsin, he met and married Arlean Long on November 16, 2008. Steve loved being out in nature, especially spending time fishing on the family island in Canada. Felling trees for firewood, and raising bees were favorite pastime activities. Steve will especially be remembered for "being one of the good guys", always helping others, for his strength and perseverance, as well as his love for dogs, especially his current companion, Cricket.
Steve is survived by his wife; step-son, Daniel Long; brother, Richard; and nephew, Derick. Steve also leaves behind grandchildren, David and Alexandria Davis; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Piper Davis. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Pauline (Polly) Long.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. A Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Arlean is asking anyone that chooses to attend to please wear their Packer attire or anything Green and Gold to honor Steve. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse