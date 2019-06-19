July 14, 1951 - June 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Steve Kirkpatrick, age 67, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Bemidji, MN, on July 14, 1951, the son of Donald and Eleanore (Hagenah) Kirkpatrick. He married Karen Edwards in Carpentersville, IL, on June 15, 1974. He grew up in Cass Lake, MN, and graduated in accounting from Bemidji State University. Steve was the CFO at Midstates Concrete, retiring March 17, 2017. He enjoyed playing bridge with his men's bridge group, golfing, and was a season ticket holder to Badger Football games. He was an avid Badger Fan. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, and the Janesville Country Club.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen; two children, Ryan (Angie) Kirkpatrick, and Kelly Kirkpatrick; two grandchildren, Evan and Aaron; sister, Kerry Kirkpatrick; sister-in-law, Colleen (Patrick Wiegel) Edwards; two brothers-in-law, Jim Edwards and Larry Hines; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stewart Kirkpatrick; and sister-in-law, Maureen Hines.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church or Cedar Crest. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to take this time to thank Drs. Kirshbaum, Kozak, Robinson and Sitorius; Mercyhealth Home Health Care, Jessica, Teela, and Tim; Full Circle Care, Jill Henderson and Precious; the staff at Cedar Crest for all the care they have given Steve the past 4 years; and Stuart Hamilton for all his assistance getting Steve to appointments.