Sterling H.M. Blazier Espinoza

August 23, 1999 - February 2, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Sterling attended Bigfoot High School, where she was a cheerleader and athlete. She died at age 20, due to an auto accident.

She was survived by Juan Espinoza; her beloved children, Castiel and Azlynn Espinoza; her parents, Michael and Melonie Blazier; brother, Seth Farley; sister, Sarah Blazier Garcia; grandparents: Marveen Kelly, Chuck and Mary Johansen; aunts, Heather and Vanessa Kelly; uncle, David Kelly; cousin, Hope Radomski; extended family in Rockford, IL and Janesville, Florida, Nevada and Tennessee.

Please join us in a Celebration of her life Memorial Service at the Walworth Memorial Library on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please contact Melonie Blazier on Facebook for more information on services.

Thank you for all your prayers, love and support and special prayers go out to other occupants of the car and their families - our prayers are also with them!