January 1, 1930 - January 3, 2021
Milton, WI - Sterle W. Dexter of Milton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 3, 2021, 2 days after his 91st birthday. Sterle was born on January 1, 1930 to Amil R and Frances J (Zajicek) Dexter in Toledo, Ohio.
After his parents moved to Crawford County, WI, Sterle was raised on a farm and went to a one-room school house for eight years. He graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1947 on a snowy day at the end of May and began working for a bank in Gays Mills until November 1948. At that time he enlisted in the United States Navy & a year later was discharged to the Naval Reserves. He enrolled at UW Milwaukee Extension & received a Certificate of Accounting after completing a 2 year program. He was then recalled back into the United States Navy & served for 2 years, being discharged in April 1954. After returning home he began working for Cottrell Co. in Milwaukee until June of 1956 when he moved to Janesville & was hired by Fisher Body (General Motors). He worked in the accounting & data processing departments and retired after 32 years on August 1, 1988. He married Dorothy A. Fiene on April 4, 1959 at the EUB Church in Davis, Illinois. Together they raised two daughters, Lori and Karen. Sterle was a loving husband & caring father. He enjoyed taking family vacations & gardening. In his younger days, Sterle enjoyed playing tennis & played weekly with friends from work. In his retirement he enjoyed doing crossword & Sudoku puzzles, loved to read, delivered Meals on Wheels and frequently went out to eat with Dorothy. Sterle and his wife Dorothy were long-time members of Milton United Methodist Church where in the past he served as treasurer for many years.
Sterle is survived by his daughter Karen Dexter (Mike Richardson), brother-in-law Larry Fiene, sister-in-law Mary Jo Zwiger, several nieces & nephews and good friend Bob Rohde. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Dorothy who passed away Nov 18, 2020, daughter Lori Dexter-Zwieg, sister Marlene (Robert) Anderson, sisters-in-law Barb Fiene & Elaine (Bill) Molosz.
Private family services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton with Pastor Jonathan Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sterle's memory to Milton United Methodist Church or Milton Public Library.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.