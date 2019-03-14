May 9, 1942 - March 11, 2019

New Glarus, WI -- Stephen W. Janisch, age 76, of New Glarus passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 9, 1942 in Janesville the son of Walter and Muril (Ross) Janisch. Steve graduated from Arizona St. University in 1965 earning a degree in finance. On June 8, 1965, he was united in marriage to Robin Wood in Tempe, AZ. Steve was in business with his father and brother at W. C. Janisch & Sons and later Outside Plumbing until he retired at age 62. During his time in Janesville, Steve was very active with the Congregational Church, coaching youth hockey, the Indian Princesses, and Jaycees. In the 1980's Steve and Robin became foster parents to many children over the years. He enjoyed downhill skiing and water skiing, bicycle trips, fishing, and family camping trips. Steve also cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Robin; children: Allison (Christophe), Steve (Lori), Brooke, Andy (Cherreka), Matthew (Homa), Jason, Henry (Kristin), Joe (Trena), Mike, Damian (Kassee), Kristina, and Jakoya; eleven grandchildren; and a sister, Jane (Darrell) Demrow. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Calvin; and a daughter-in-law, Ami.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Monticello, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, WI, with the Rev. Lance Smith officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com