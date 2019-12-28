April 21, 1947 - December 26, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Stephen "Steve" Behl, age 72, of Beloit, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born April 21, 1947, to the late William and Laura (Gucwa) Behl in Chicago, IL. Steve graduated from Prosser Vocational High School, Class of 1965, and completed his education at Blackhawk Tech, earning his Associates Degree in Farm Research. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1970. Steve married Jean E. Knapp on September 17, 1983 in Beloit. He loved everything auto racing. He was well known and admired for his racing knowledge. Steve enjoyed watching just about any type of race. He was also a scholar of the Bible, and his knowledge and respect for all people and animals was evident in how he lived his life. He was also a very funny and jovial man, always trying to put a smile on your face. Steve loved animals, he enjoyed feeding animals, and will be missed by his special pet dog, "Rosie".

He is survived by his wife; his three children: Tony (Heidi Pinkston) Behl, Teresa Behl and Christine Behl; and his mother-in-law, Vergean Jurs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Road, Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000

The family would like to thank Dr. Patel and his staff; the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice; and the nursing staff in the special care unit and the CICU unit, for the care they gave Steve.