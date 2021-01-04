Stephen Paul Semrow

January 30, 1947 - December 27, 2020
Spicewood, TX - Celebration of Life to be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Steve was a devoted husband to Denise for 52 years, loving father and grandfather. After High School Steve proudly served as a medic in Vietnam. He enjoyed retirement after 38 years at American Airlines by traveling with Denise. Although it drove Denise crazy, he rated their travel by the quality of the coffee. He enjoyed beautiful days by mowing their 5 acres or taking a drive to the lake in his Jeep. Between travels, Steve could be found tinkering and organizing his shop or helping Denise set up for a party. On Sundays, you could find Steve greeting at River Bend Church.
Steve is survived and remembered by his wife: Denise; his daughter and her husband: Stefanie & Jason Bunting; his grandchildren: Madison, Luke, Daniel and Madelyn and his sister and her husband: Barbara & Don Ferguson. Steve was preceded by his parents: Francis & Bernice Semrow of Janesville, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare Systems, https://www.centraltexas.va.gov/giving/donate.asp
