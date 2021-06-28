Stephen Patrick "Steve" Lentz

June 22, 2021
Evansville, WI - Stephen "Steve" Lentz , 86, passed away peacefully at the Kelly House with family by his side. Steve was born in Monroe, WI on May 16, 1935, grew up in Madison, graduating from Madison East High School in 1953.
He joined the U. S. Air Force in 1955, and while stationed in Germany, met and married the love of his life, Ilse Glasner. Steve and Ilse made many friends in the military and kept in touch with many of them. Life was an adventure traveling to different states and countries.
Steve's career in the military was IT, operating and programming computers. After 22 proud years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired at the rank of SMSgt and the family settled in Evansville, WI where he continued his career in IT, while he and Ilse helped raise the next two generations. His passion was family, always teaching and advising his children and grandchildren. In their empty nest life, Steve and Ilse loved to travel, shop, visit and take care of their home.
Steve is survived by two children, Patrick (Patricia) Lentz, Rebecca (Bruce) Larson, grandchildren Danielle (Robert) Bach, Sarah (Trae) Hilgart, Michael Nevel, Sean Lentz, great grandchildren Harrison and Elisabeth Bach and Brooklynn Hilgart, stepson Herbert (Rita) Huthwohl and family; Thomas Ackerman, Susanne Lux, Patrick Huthwohl and great grandchildren, all of Germany.
He was preceded in death by wife Elisabeth, son Michael, parents Stephen and Martha (Dostal) Lentz, stepfather W.C. Earl, brother David Lentz (U.S.A.F. Retired) and many family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 12:00pm-2:00pm with a service at 2:00pm at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home in Evansville WI. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville.
Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.