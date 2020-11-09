September 24, 1948 - November 3, 2020
Birnamwood, WI - Stephen Frank Maresch, age 72, of Birnamwood, died Tue, Nov 3, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Born on Sept 24, 1948, in Janesville, a son of the late Robert and Irene (Phillips) Maresch. He married Dorothy Rochelle on March 14, 1977.
He graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1967. He served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1990. He received his Associate's Degree from the Air Force Community College and was an electrician. During his 23 year service in the Air Force, he worked in Civil Engineering as was part of Red Horse and Prime Beef.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; a daughter, Chelle (David) Alaniz of Holloman AFB, N.M.; two sons, Robert (Michelle) Maresch of Fort Atkinson and Adam (Mari Val) Maresch of Dayton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Amber and Audrey Alaniz; a brother, Robert Maresch of Florida; a sister, Sandy (Ron) Manthei of Janesville; brother-in-law, Gary Rochelle of Texas; and his former wife, Susan Jean Geffs formerly of Janesville.
A funeral service will be held on Mon, Nov 9, at 11 a.m. at Homestead Church, Antigo. Burial will take place on Monday at the Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw, with Military Honors at 2 p.m.
