Stephen M. "Steve" Iseli

Janesville, WI - Stephen "Steve" M. Iseli, age 61, of Janesville, passed away on May 24, 2022, at home. He was born on August 22, 1960, the son of Jack and Rose Marie (Yehle) Iseli. He worked for Janesville Group Unlimited, which later became Norwood. He had also worked in screen printing and painting at Stoughton Trailer. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle and making sure his yard was immaculate. Steve loved his dog, Lucy.
Steve is survived by his 2 children; Kristin (Kory) Fischer of Beloit and Steve (Katie) Iseli of Orfordville; 7 grandchildren: Logan, Jack, Aaron, Aidan, Addison, Jackson and Johnathon; sister, Pam (Jeff) Edwards of Janesville; 2 nephews; Jeffry (Crystal) Edwards and Alex Edwards; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The Family will be hosting another Celebration of Life at Hammy's in the near future. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
