May 15, 1939 - March 5, 2021
Friendship, WI - Stephen John Norling, age 81, passed away at Villa Pines Living Center, Friendship, WI, on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born May 15, 1939 on the family homestead north of Hawkins, WI, to Orville and Sophie (Sekola) Norling. He finished his education in the U.S. Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was proud to say he had over 100 jobs in his life from trapping as a teen, to retiring from Kwik Trip Corp, and working as a newspaper reporter in retirement. He married Donna Watts in 1960, they had four children together. In 1994, he married the love of his life Edie Casey who suririves him. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid hunter, fisherman and general outdoorsman; he particularly enjoyed deer hunting and trout fishing. Later in life he took up the sport of bird watching.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 27 years, Edie; his four children: Bret Norling, Lance Norling and Wendy Reisz, all of Janesville, WI, and his son, Grant (Amber) Norling of Lansing, MI; his five grandchildren: Derek, Sean and Mary Reisz, Zachary Norling and Nichole (James) Westerman; he is also survived by his brothers, Wayne
(Deb) and Donald Norling; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews in his extended family.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.