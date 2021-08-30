Stephen E. "Steve" Vivian

Janesville, WI - Stephen "Steve" E. Vivian, 75, Janesville, passed away at his home with his loving family surrounding. He was born December 22, 1945 in Madison, WI. The oldest and twin son of Francis J and Virginia (Tehan) Vivian.
Soon after graduation he enlisted with the US Air force, where he served for 9 years. Including one year in Vietnam. After his enlistment he continued his education, receiving a degree in Engineering. He went on to work at Gilman (Giddings & Lewis) for the next 27 years until it closed.
On June 15, 1979, Steve married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" Cooper in Janesville, WI.
Together they raised three daughters. As a family they enjoyed countless camping trips throughout the U.S., including a multi week road trip to Alaska. He also enjoyed working on his diesel vehicles, his 1973 Landau motorhome and spending time with his Yorkie puppies.
Steve is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy Vivian; his three daughters: Sarah (Gabe) Aguilar, Susan Strom (Tom Pavlik), and Amie (Jim) Halverson; his grandchildren: Tristan, Logan, Austin, Kaylee, Mason, Joshua, Liliian, Dahlia and Arya. His siblings: Michael (Terri) Vivian, Bill (Betty) Vivian, Mark (Jayne) Vivian, Jean Vivian, and Paul Vivian; his dearest and oldest friend Garry (Connie) Lone; and his nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Virginia; and his father and mother in law Claire and Helen Cooper.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd Janesville. A visitation will be held from 11:00am to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Funeral Honors will be accorded Steve at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to either the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or the Veterans Affairs - Madison.
A special thank you from the family goes out to Heartland Hospice, Mark and Jayne Vivian, and Aunt Rainie for being so helpful to the family in Dad's last days.
