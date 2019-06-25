March 10, 1945 - June 23, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Stephen C. Werner Sr., of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home with family at his side, after dealing with several chronic progressive medical issues. He was born in Washington, D.C., the second of five sons, to Joseph and Elizabeth (Tormey) Werner. Steve was raised in Madison, WI where he enjoyed a happy, adventurous childhood. He received his basic fundamental Catholic values at home with family, and through his Catholic education at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Edgewood High School in Madison, WI. He continued his Catholic education graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BS degree in pre-professional studies, and earned an M.D. degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. After completing a pediatric residency at Milwaukee Children's Hospital, he joined the Janesville Medical Center - later Mercy Health System. He practiced pediatrics in Janesville for 20 years, and his last 20 years in practice at Mercy Beloit Medical Center in Beloit, WI. Steve was a 25 year member of St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, Janesville, before becoming a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. He was involved in a variety of parish activities, as well as community events in both cities. Steve also served all elected medical staff positions at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.

Survivors include his devoted wife, caretaker and best friend, Jacki Werner of Beloit, WI; children: Stephen C. (Janine) Werner Jr. of Janesville, Mary Beth (Todd) Ragsdale of Middleton, WI, Gregory Werner of Janesville, and Bridgette Werner of Los Angeles, CA; step children: Jacob (Amy) Schooff, Jamie (Alan) Oliver, both of Brodhead, WI, and Jessica (Brandon) Mohrbacher of Evansville, WI; nine grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Kathy) Werner of Janesville, and Philip (Janice) Werner of Madison; the special mother of his children, Mary Florence (Lyons) Werner; many nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth: two brothers, Thomas and David; and nephew, Jeffrey Werner.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Stephen will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a Scripture Service at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider any offerings to Mercy Hospice, St. Vincent De Paul Society-Beloit, Family Promise of Greater Beloit or Caritas Food Pantry-Beloit. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

He wishes to express his gratitude to Mercy Hospice and his nurse, Sara - She is an extraordinary medical health care professional.