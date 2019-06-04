August 19, 1990 - May 14, 2019

Neillsville, WI -- Stephen C. Sedwick, age 28, of Neillsville, WI, passed away from injuries in a car accident on May 14, 2019. Stephen was born in Janesville, WI, on August 19, 1990, the second of three children. He attended Janesville schools. After graduation, he had several jobs, the last one with Grassland Dairy for 3 1/2 years. He was an avid NASCAR, Packer and Viking fan, auto enthusiast, and enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering. Stephen always made time to help family, friends, and strangers alike, touching many lives in the Neillsville and Janesville areas. His greatest loves were Emily, his children and his family.

He is survived by his fiancee, Emily; three children: Seveah, Ashlynn and Bentley; mother, Melissa Pederson; father, Gary Sedwick; brother, Lee; sisters, Nyssia (Josh) Edwardson and Teagan; his grandmothers, Melody Wallace and Jan Sedwick. Special people in his life were: Sheila (Tom) Dykman, Henry (Traci) Arthur, Johnathan (Nickki), Henry(Courtney) and Andrea (Buck) Arthur; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, LeRoy Wallace.

We are planning a Celebration of Stephen's Life in Greenwood, WI, on Saturday, June 8th, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Greenwood County Park; and in Janesville on Saturday, June 29th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville.