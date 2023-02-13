Janesville, WI - Stephen C. Gaffney, age 80, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UF Health Hospital, The Villages, FL. He was born in Monmouth, IL, on March 29, 1942, the son of the late James and Ardis (Simmons) Gaffney. Following his high school graduation, Steve received his bachelor's degree from Bradley University, Peoria, IL. He married Donna L. Koehler on Sept. 26, 1964, in Cullom, IL. He worked as a marketing representative in the petroleum industry with Amoco Oil and retired from BP. He enjoyed golfing, pickleball, western dancing, traveling, NASCAR, reading and watching the Packers and Badgers. He was a volunteer for HealthNet, Mercy Hospital, and accompanied Vets Roll to Washington DC. He believed in giving back, paying it forward, and serving others. Steve was kind, generous and loving to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. He loved people and had friends from all walks of life. His passion was spending time with his family and friends and he always took care of people and made them feel comfortable. He genuinely supported and encouraged others. Steve was an eternal optimist who lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of Janesville; 2 daughters; Sheila (Michael) Baron of Oregon, WI and Stacy Nemetz of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Kelly (Brett) Gilligan, Jacob (Tanya) Baron, Danielle (Kurt) Karls, Jennifer Baron, Amber Nemetz and Sam Nemetz; 6 great grandchildren: Lucas, Jackson, Isabella, Charlie, Madi and Baron; sister, Sharon (Bill) Stankiewicz; sister-in-law, Nancy Koehler; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Gus and Natalie Koehler.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials in Stephen's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. River Center Dr. #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212, Health Net, 113 S. Franklin St., Janesville WI 53548, or donate blood at your next opportunity. In honor of American Heart Month, you are invited to wear something red. It was Steve's favorite color too! For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.