Stephen C. Gaffney

March 29, 1942 - February 2, 2023

Janesville, WI - Stephen C. Gaffney, age 80, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at UF Health Hospital, The Villages, FL. He was born in Monmouth, IL, on March 29, 1942, the son of the late James and Ardis (Simmons) Gaffney. Following his high school graduation, Steve received his bachelor's degree from Bradley University, Peoria, IL. He married Donna L. Koehler on Sept. 26, 1964, in Cullom, IL. He worked as a marketing representative in the petroleum industry with Amoco Oil and retired from BP. He enjoyed golfing, pickleball, western dancing, traveling, NASCAR, reading and watching the Packers and Badgers. He was a volunteer for HealthNet, Mercy Hospital, and accompanied Vets Roll to Washington DC. He believed in giving back, paying it forward, and serving others. Steve was kind, generous and loving to all who knew him. He never met a stranger. He loved people and had friends from all walks of life. His passion was spending time with his family and friends and he always took care of people and made them feel comfortable. He genuinely supported and encouraged others. Steve was an eternal optimist who lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.