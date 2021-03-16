November 11, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Stephen A. Sippy, age 79, of Janesville, entered Heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Chippewa Falls on Nov. 11, 1941, the son of the late Charles and Doris (Flaherty) Sippy. After graduating from Milwaukee Pulaski High School, Steve went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Carroll College, Waukesha, where he was a member of Beta Pi Epsilon fraternity. He competed on the Cross Country and Track & Field Teams. He excelled and became a running phenom in high school & college. As a High School Champion of Janesville's Midwest Cross Country Invitational, he showed great pride when his granddaughter followed in his footsteps. He married Susan Jean Armbrecht on Feb. 29, 1964, in Madison. Steve worked as a Property & Catastrophe Adjuster for Traveler's Insurance for 43 years. He was an active golfer, taking pride in never using a mulligan. He also worked 28 years as a Marshall at various PGA Tour Golf Tournaments. Steve volunteered for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships for 34 years and to-date has been the only person ever, to ring the final lap bell since the meet moved to La Crosse. Steve was inducted into the Carroll College Athletic Hall of Fame, was a member of the Janesville Tuesday Morning Optimist Club, and volunteered for SWEPT, the Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team. Always putting his family first, he once worked three jobs so that his family had Christmas presents under the tree. He will be lovingly remembered for his infectious smile and being a man of many words, always having a story to share. Steve was extremely selfless, going above and beyond for everyone!
He is survived by his wife, Sue; 4 children: Kristine (Jason Thompson) Kleisner, Kaaren (Scott) Bordwell, Kevin Sippy, and Kenneth (Brenda Elmer Teubert) Sippy; 6 grandchildren: Mathew Bordwell, Teryn (Jake) Gray, Katyn Kleisner, James Bordwell, Peyton Sippy, and Austin Kleisner; and a sister, Sharon (Roger) Bartelt. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kyle Sippy; grandson, Kyle Scott Bordwell; and daughter-in-law, Christina Sippy.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Our family would like to give a heartfelt thankyou to the Mercyhealth Hospice nurses, Brittany and Jess. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Steve's name to The Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com