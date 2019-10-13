- October 9th, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Stephanos (Steve) Christos, age 70, of Janesville, WI, beloved son of the late Charles and Helen, passed away October 9th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Steve, a retired Restauranteur from Chicago, moved to Janesville, WI, 11 years ago, to be close to family. Steve was well regarded in Janesville, and made many friends here.

Steve is survived by his son, Chuck (Erin); grandchildren, Dylan and Brandon; his daughter, Susan (John); grandchildren, Eddie and Iris; his sisters, Constance and Berthene; his late brother, Dean (Jo), Tom (Cindy), George (Karina); and many nieces, great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chapel service on Tuesday, October 14th, at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in River Grove, IL. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, stjude.org, a favorite of Steve's for many years. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com