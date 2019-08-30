April 4, 1948 - August 25, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Stefanie Murray, 71, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Stefanie will be remembered by family, friends, and former students for her big laugh, sunny optimism, and endless kindness. Stefanie was born on April 4, 1948 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Charles and Lorayne Smythe. She graduated from Madison East High school in 1966, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971. Stefanie married Dan Murray on August 21, 1971 in Madison. Stefanie received her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and taught Special Education at Marshall Middle School until her retirement in 2011. She was a devoted and passionate teacher, receiving the Outstanding Educator of the Year award in 2002. Stefanie loved hearing from former students and their families.

Stefanie is survived by her mother; daughter, Amy Pemble (Mel) of Niles IL; two sons, Andy Murray (Kate) of Adelaide, Australia, and Ted Murray (Chasidy) of Beloit; grandchildren: Drew, Mariah, Eli, Claudia, Thad, Cece, and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her father; husband; and sister, Sue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Beloit Public Library. A private interment will take place at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit. A public reception will be held from Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Murray family home, 1836 Carlyle Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com