Janesville, WI - Stanley Leonard Wygans, Jr., age 76, of Janesville, died March 29, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on March 7, 1945, the son of Stanley L. Wygans Sr. and Charlotte (Pederson) Wygans. He grew up in Janesville, and attended Janesville schools. He attended Blackhawk Technical College, and received a degree in machine tool operation. Stanley married Carol McKeown on April 8, 1978. He was employed by T.S. Burns Cement Contractors, Dana Corporation, Dan Hanson Cement Contractors, and later owned and operated his own cement contracting business. Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing and was especially fond of the time he was able to spend at his cottage in Rhinelander, WI. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Stanley is survived by his daughter, Yvonne (Ken Schlegel) Sanchez of Janesville; step-children: Tara Dexter Avery, Tracey Dexter-Dailey, and Troy DePold; his siblings: Faye (Victor) Lesch of Center Point, TX, Mary Ann (David) Kalvelage of Hot Springs Village, AR, Philip (Carolyn) Wygans of Hampton, VA, Wendy (Robert) Sage of Janesville, and Michael (Mary) Wygans of Janesville; sister-in-law, Katie Wygans of Newville, WI; and numerous grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Wygans Sr.; his mother, Charlotte Schultz; his stepfather, Leo Schultz; and his brother, Patrick Wygans.
Services at Rotary Gardens on Sunday, May 22. Starting at noon, with service at 1pm. Due to the frailty of several family members, we request that masks be worn.
An Old Irish Blessing May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. And the rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
