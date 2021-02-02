April 30, 1937 - January 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Stanley T. Drum Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Mary, by his side and surrounded by family. He was born in Janesville, the son of Ada (Boss) Drum and Stanley T. Drum Sr.
As student council president, he graduated with the first class from Janesville (Craig) Senior High School in 1956. After high school, he attended Milton College, was voted in as the freshman president, and obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW Whitewater. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard 32nd Infantry Division and was called to active duty for the Berlin crisis of 1961.
On October 8, 1960, Stan married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Wileman. Together they had 3 children - Sheri, David and Susan. In 1962, he began his career at General Motors and retired in 2000 as a senior buyer. Joining the Rock Aqua Jays in 1979, he was an active member of the team for 20+ years and was voted in as a lifetime honorary member in 1984.
After retiring from General Motors, he, along with the family Shih Tzu's, became daily walkers at the Palmer Park dog park. There he became known as the "Treat Man" by many dogs and their owners. Considered by many to be the Master of Understatement, his big heart and sense of humor were apparent to anyone whose lives he touched. Known to be the life of the party, his greatest joy was a quiet night on the patio with Mary by his side enjoying a Manhattan.
Stan is survived by his wife Mary, who stated that the best part of her life started when Stan knocked on her door to introduce himself 65 years ago. He is also survived by his children Sheri Barry, David Drum and Susan Cullen, In-Laws Robert Barry, Dawn Drum and Tim Cullen, his grand-children Brooke Cass, Casey Cass and Lexi Cass along with honorary grand-children Adam Rothering and Emily Rothering-Peterson, sister-in-law Phyllis Schultz, brother-in-law Dick (Mary) Wileman, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close family friends.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents Ada and Stan Drum Sr., Connie and Harry (Zoom) Wileman, stepfather-in-law Earle Schwartz and brother-in-law Robert Schultz.
The Family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the endless support they gave to Stan and his family. The Family requests, in Lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Stan be sent to Agrace Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with the assistance of Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened"