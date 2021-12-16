Bokeelia, FL - Stanley S. Judd Jr. of Bokeelia, FL, passed away at home on Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from complications of lung cancer. He was 89 years old. He was born on September 20, 1932, in Janesville, WI, to the late Stanley Samuel Judd Sr and Catherine Olson Judd. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Vogel.
He was a well-known insurance agent and was a part owner of the Yeomans Lathrop Insurance Co. In addition to being active in insurance and political circles he was a member of many organizations including the Elks Club, Serra Club and the Country Club. He was a graduate of the Janesville High School and the University of Wisconsin and served as an officer in the Army. After retiring he moved to Florida. He became a charter member of both the Pine Island Elks Club and the Optimist Club. He was also active in numerous other organizations including the Florida chapter of Phi Gamma Delta.
He is survived by Jacqueline, his loving wife of 59 years, son, Stanley of Port Charlotte, FL, daughter, Gretchen Cottrell of Cape Coral, FL, 3 grandchildren and one great grandson. He is preceded in death by his brother, William H. Judd.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church on Pine Island on December 28th. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.