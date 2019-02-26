June 21, 1927 - February 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Stanley R. Bladorn, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Janesville on June 21, 1927, the son of Edward and Grace (Smith) Bladorn. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Stanley married Donna Barry on May 9, 1953, in Janesville. He worked as a welder at Schlueter Company for 50 years. In addition, he owned his own lawn mowing business and he took pride having his son and grandsons working a long side of him. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He will be remembered for the love he shared for his family and his home.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Donna; two children, Dean (Christine) Bladorn, and Joyce Alsteen; six grandchildren: Christopher (Julia) Bladorn, Aaron (Rachel) Bladorn, Ryan (Amber Opsahl) Bladorn, Adam Bladorn, Noah (Mindy) Alsteen, and Afton (Ted) Harris; five great grandchildren: Riley, Macy, Carleigh, Grayson, and Sawyer; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings: Evelyn Helmers, Blanch Carlson, and Lois Bleiler.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com