October 18, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Stanley O. Stone, age 87, passed away at his Janesville home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Stanley was born October 18, 1932, the son of Cephas and Lela (Trappe) Stone. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Nowak on October 18, 1969. He retired from General Motors on February 1, 1987. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and going to his cabin.
Stanley Stone is survived by his son, Wayne Stone; daughter, Sally; and stepson, Todd Dedolph. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Stone; his parents; and his brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Following the visitation, private family services will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park where military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
