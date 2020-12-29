December 25, 2020
Ricmond Township, WI - Stanley M. Knilans, age 89, of the Richmond/Delavan area passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 30, 1930 to Matthew and Florence (Wilkins) Knilans. Stanley served in the Korean War. At the end of his tour, he came to live with his Uncle Jack Knilans on a farm on County Road M. He met Darlene Reed of Elkhorn at a local dance. They soon married and had two daughters, Debra (Steve) Decker and Dawn (Michael) Starck. Stanley remained on the farm his entire life. He retired from farming in 1993 and spent the remainder of his life doing the three things he loved best; being a woodsman, hunting, and fishing. His favorite afternoon was spent under a tree observing nature.
He is survived by his two daughters. He will be truly missed.
No Services have been planned.
MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com