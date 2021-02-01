Stanley Laverne Bruch

May 4, 1935 - January 24, 2021
Sumner, WI - Stanley "Stan" Laverne Bruch, 85, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Stan was born on May 4, 1935 to Harold Bruch. He was an avid fisherman and hunter for most of his life.
Stan is survived by his wife, Doris Bruch; one sister, Sylvia Jersild; children, Linda Bruch and Sandy Bruch; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 from 1PM until 3PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care of Stan.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Stan's name can be made to
