December 8, 1956 - November 11, 2020
Vancouver, WA - Stanley Jerome Cieslewicz, a 1975 graduate of Janesville Craig High School, died November 11, 2020, at age 63, in his home in Vancouver, Washington. He died of sudden cardiac arrest, secondary to severe sarcoidosis of his lungs. Stan was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 8, 1956. He moved with his family to Janesville, WI in February, 1966. With a full ROTC Scholarship, he began studies at Ripon College in 1975. In 1977 he transferred to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service, and then attended the University of Idaho School of Law, and obtained his J.D. in 1982. He subsequently entered active duty with the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Judge Advocate General's Corps in 1983. He served at various posts in the U.S. and Korea until his Honorable discharge from the Army in 1988.
Stan continued working for the Federal Government as a civilian. At various times, he worked for the Army Corp of Engineers in Seattle, Washington, and at nearby Ft. Lewis as a Regional Counsel. However, the bulk of his work over the next 31 years was in Germany, working for the Department of Defense. He was very accomplished in Europe as a contract and acquisitions attorney. For more details on Stan's career, please click on link below to the European JAG Corp to see the Tribute page they created for Stan after his death. https://www.jagcnet.army.mil/Sites/JAGC.nsf/homeContent.xsp?documentId=A45598BA505CD643852586330069F0A3
Throughout his professional life, Stan loved to travel, spending time in many countries in Europe, Central America and Asia. Stan also loved his immediate and extended family, and made frequent trips to the U.S. to visit his parents and brothers, as well as his Uncles, Aunts and cousins and friends. (Stan Uncles, Aunts and 1st Cousins totaled about 120). Stan retired in June of 2019 and moved back to the west coast, purchasing a home in Vancouver, WA. Stan passed away less than a month before his 64th birthday, on November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul. [See obituary of Paul Cecil, on this same page]. Stan is survived by brothers Mark, Bill, and Greg, and their families, along with many Uncles, Aunts, cousins, and friends in the U.S. and around the world. Due to the worldwide pandemic, a celebration of Stan's (and Paul's) life was delayed, but is now scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022. A Funeral Mass and interment will take place at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in Rosholt, WI at 1:00 p.m.