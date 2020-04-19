March 15, 1947 - April 1, 2020
Kirkland, WA -- Stanley J. McGuire, age 73, died Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, at Redmond Care and Rehab Center, in Redmond, WA, from complications of Covid-19. Stanley was born on March 15th, 1947, in Janesville, WI, to Joseph and Jeannette (Nita) McGuire. He and his family were longtime members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Stanley began his formal education by attending The Willowdale One-Room Schoolhouse outside of Janesville, until it was consolidated. He later attended Janesville Jr. High and then Janesville High School, where he enjoyed participating in the theater, and graduated in 1965. After graduation, Stanley enlisted with his best friend, Larry Hanson, but due to health issues was honorably discharged after boot camp in San Antonio, TX. He went on to serve the war effort by working at McDonald Douglas Aircraft in California. He also worked behind the scenes in many community productions in Los Angeles while living there.
In 1977, Stanley married Karen (Prochaska) Potter, also of Janesville, and they had a daughter the same year. Stanley's daughter became the center of his universe, and he dedicated his life to providing a supportive, loving home for her. For years after his divorce, he used all of his resources to fight for his daughter in Family Court, often defying court orders and risking incarceration in an attempt to protect his daughter's health and well-being.
The day his daughter moved in with him full-time was the best day of his life.
In 2005, Stanley relocated to Seattle to continue supporting his grown daughter, and to be closer to his grandchildren. He was an engaged, doting, and loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, whom he bragged about to every person he met. He was a fixture in their lives and saw them every week.
Stanley was an avid reader of newspapers, a collector of political cartoons and editorials, and a fount of trivia knowledge. He was a captivating and vivid storyteller, a "car guy," a coffee connoisseur, and an avid Packer fan. He loved going to the stadium to cheer on the Packers with his daughter when they played in Seattle.
Stanley is survived by his daughter Paula (Matthew) Goelzer; and their four children: Corah, Jarec, Matigan, and Atli, all of Kirkland, WA; three siblings: Catherine McGuire of Carol Stream, IL, Chuck McGuire of Janesville, WI, and Fran (Tim) O'Shea, of Reno, NV; and 14 nieces and nephews. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Joesph and Jeannette (Nita) McGuire; three siblings: Mick/Joseph McGuire Jr., of Carol Stream, IL, Jim (Pat) McGuire, of Janesville, and Jeanne (Jerry) Bey, of Conneaut Lake, PA.
Stanley's family extends their deepest gratitude to his longterm caregiver, Eric Varela, who loved and cared for Stanley like a son. We also extend our gratitude to Rev Nagel, of Holy Family Catholic Church of Kirkland, for risking his own health and well-being to be with Stanley during his final moments.
"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:19"