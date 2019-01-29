January 4, 1958 - January 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Stanley G. Hendrickson, 61, died at home, January 25, 2019, from a battle with cancer. He was born in St. Paul, MN, on January 4, 1958, to Margaret and Stanley Hendrickson, Sr. Stanley graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, and joined the U.S. Army. Stanley worked at many jobs and formed several businesses over the years. In the last half of his life, he became a fiberglass fabricator and master mold maker, making fiberglass molds for several local businesses: John Rinehart Taxidermy of Janesville, Dan Rinehart Taxidermy of Edgerton, Rinehart 3D Targets of Janesville. He also worked on extensive boat building projects with Kevin Mueller of KevFin Kustoms on Fin boats of the 50's.

Stanley is survived by his mother, Margaret; children: Amanda, Joshua, Travis, and Carlie; sisters: Ona, Donna, Cathy, and Tina; brothers: Robert, David, Fred, Billy, George, and Jerry. He is preceded by father, Stanley, Sr., and brothers: Ronny, Larry, and Terry.

His choice was to be cremated, and ashes reside with his wife of 24 yrs., Sandra